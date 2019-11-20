Nov. 3
Jordan Owens, 20, of the 3100 block of Division Road in Rensselaer, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged operating while intoxicated-illegal consumption.
Dustin Wiening-Wilson, 23, of the 6800 block of Appleknob Drive in Monon, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged possession of marijuana.
Sabrina LeMaster, 22, of the 6800 block of Appleknob Drive in Monon, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged possession of paraphernalia.
Nov. 4
Brett Gluth, 32, claims homeless, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. by Reynolds police for alleged driving while suspended.
Nov. 6
Martin Rodriguez, 30, of the 6200 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lawrence, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged operator never licensed.
Nov. 8
Kellie R. Call, 35, of the 400 block of Dewey Street in Monticello, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged driving while suspended-prior.
Nov. 9
Donald Fulk, 70, of the 5800 block of North Lake Road in Monticello, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 12
Merle Queen, 49, of the 400 block of Turpie Street in Monticello, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. by the Monticello Police Department for alleged driving while suspended-prior
Nicholas S. Army, 35, of the 1100 block of 19th Street in Logansport, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. by the Monticello Police Department for alleged driving while suspended-prior.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.