Nov. 2
Mitchell Eads, 37, of the 400 block of S. South Street in Brookston, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 6:05 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/habitual traffic violator.
Nov. 3
Jordan Owens, 20, of the 3100 block of Division Road in Rensselaer, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:19 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and illegal consumption.
