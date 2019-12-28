Dec. 20
Charles R. Krahies Jr., 45, of the 900 block of Terrace Lane in Delphi, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:34 p.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.
Dec. 23
Scott Jennings, 47, of the 4100 block of North Raccoon Circle in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 9:26 p.m. for alleged domestic battery.
Dec. 24
Arnold Wireman III, 31, of the 400 block of Spruce Street in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:26 p.m. for alleged invasion of privacy.
Dec. 26
James Gerard, 53, of the 11000 block of East 1000 North in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 11:14 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with unlawful blood alcohol concentration.
George Meyers, 50, of the 1900 block of North West Shafer Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:19 p.m. for alleged public intoxication and intimidation.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.