The Board of Trustees, North White School Corporation, met in a Public Hearing and a Regular Meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the library of North White Middle-High School at 305 E. Broadway St., Monon, according to Indiana Code 10-5-3-2, Public Law 57, and the rules of the Board.
Board members present were Jim White, Terry Smith, Joshua Robertson, Scott Williams, Rebecca Princell and Ricki Westerhouse. Board member not present was Shannon Mattix. Also present were Nicholas G. Eccles, Superintendent, Karen Pfledderer, Emma Conwell, Dean Cook, Terrie Brown, Robert Little, Scott VanDerAa, Andrew Hawk, Leander Hoover, Jill Scott, Ashley Culross, Gail Shriver, Deanne Hess and Diane Jones.
Call to Order – Mr. White called the Public Hearing and the Regular Meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance followed, a Quorum was recognized and visitors were welcomed to the meeting. Mr. White explained the purpose of the Notice of Hearing on Proposed Lease. He asked if there were any patrons in attendance who wished to speak. Hearing no comments or concerns the meeting proceeded. Mr. White recommended that the Board adopt the Resolution Determining need for the Project. Mr. Smith moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Robertson seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0. See “Exhibit A”. Mr. White recommended that the Board adopt the Resolution Authorizing Execution of the Lease. Mr. Smith moved to approve this recommendation. Mrs. Westerhouse seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0. See “Exhibit B”.
Mr. White recommended that the Board adopt the Resolution to Assign Construction Bids to the Building Corporation. Mr. Robertson moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Smith seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0. See “Exhibit C”. Mr. White recommended that the Board adopt the Resolution Approving Master Continuing Disclosure Undertaking. Mr. Smith moved to approve this recommendation. Mrs. Westerhouse seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0. See “Exhibit D”.
Mr. White asked if there were any additions or corrections to the minutes of the June 8, 2020, Regular Meeting and the June 30, 2020 Work Session. The meeting minutes were approved, with no objections, by unanimous consent.
Claims and payrolls were presented to the Board and discussed. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve to pay claims 11129027 through and including 11129154. The claims and payrolls were approved, with no objections, by unanimous consent.
Action to Amend (Emergency additions) and/or approve Agenda – None.
Hearing of Patrons – None.
Action Items/Reports – Personnel Report – Certified-Resignations – Michelle Siburcrist, NW M-HS English teacher at the conclusion of her 2019-2020 teaching contract. Motion to accept by Mr. Williams; seconded by Ms. Princell; carried 6 – 0. Robin Cook, NW M-HS Health Sciences and Medical Terminology teacher at the conclusion of her 2019-2020 teaching contract. Motion to accept by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0.
Classified – Hiring Recommendation (Pending Criminal History Check) – Joyce Rose – Custodial Staff; Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Certified – Hiring Recommendation (Pending Criminal History Check) – Ashley Ruemler – NW M-HS Heath Sciences teacher. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0.
ECA – Hiring Recommendations (Pending Criminal History Check) Kirk Quasebarth – Varsity Football coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Jerry Holeman – Assistant Varsity Football coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Johnathan Sandberg – Assistant Varsity Football coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Tony Rodgers – Assistant Varsity Football coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Troy Sherrick – JH Football coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Dennis Siburcrist – JH Football coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Cory Applegate – Elementary Football coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Steven Hubbard – Elementary Football coach 2020 -21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Bradley Jakes – JH Cross-Country coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Ashley Culross – HS Cross-Country coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Teresa McIntire – Varsity Volleyball coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Jodi Smith – Assistant Varsity Volleyball coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 5 – 1, Mr. Smith abstained. Stephanie Mattix – JV Volleyball coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Tracey Ruemler – 8th Grade Volleyball coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Jennifer Owens – 7th Grade Volleyball coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Darian Fleck – 6th Grade Volleyball coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Katie Boyer – Varsity Cheer coach – 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Katherine Van Meter – JH Cheer coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Jeremy Boszor – Varsity Boys Soccer coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0. Gilberto Alvarez – JV Boys Soccer coach 2020 – 21. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; seconded by Mr. Robertson; carried 6 – 0.
Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the Contracted Services of Michelle Y. Hay as NWSC Grant Manager, effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Smith seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0. See “Exhibit E”. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve Dr. Elizabeth Dean as the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Liaison for the 2020-21 school year. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Robertson seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve Jeremy Boszor as the Teacher Representative for M.A.S.E. beginning Aug. 1, 2020. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Robertson seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0.
Mr. White recommended that the board approve the Resolution for Suspension of School Board Policies Conflicting with Waivers or Extensions during COVID-10 Pandemic. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Ms. Princell seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0. See “Exhibit F”. Mr. Eccles presented and explained the NWSC School Re-Entry Plan for the 2020-2021 school year. He also explained that the NWSC will close down all school buildings if a threshold of one percent positive COVID-19 cases is reached within our school population or if we do not have the necessary staffing to conduct school operations as normal. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the NWSC School Re-Entry Plan for the 2020-2021 school year as presented. Mr. Smith moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Williams seconded and the motion carried 6 – 0. See “Exhibit G”.
Mrs. Shriver M-HS Guidance Counselor, gave a Year-End Report on the Lilly Grant Initiatives for the 201-2020 school year: Classroom Guidance/Small Group Lessons; Community/Staff; Data; Time Task Log Data.
Information Items: Mr. Cook, Transportation/Building and Grounds Director, informed the Board on the following: New buses have been delivered; NWES and NW M-HS had lightning damage from the July 10 storm. Mr. Hawk, NWESE Principal, reported on the following: Classrooms are being rearranged for social distancing; Kindergarten Round-Up and School Registration will be on July 29, 2020, noon – 7 p.m. Mr. VanDerAa, NWMS-HS Principal, reported on the following: Classrooms are being rearranged for social distancing; School Registration will be on July 29, 2020, from noon – 7 p.m.
Mr. Eccles, Superintendent, informed the Board that the NWSC School Re-entry Plan for the 2020-2021 school year will be on the NWSC Website on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He also informed the Board that he will be on vacation July 21 – July 28, 2020.
Hearing of Patrons – None.
School Board Comments – None.
Meeting adjourned at 8:28 p.m.