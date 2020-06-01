Due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA, Monticello, has reached a decision to cancel this year’s “Team Up for the ADA” Golf Outing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 8. This was not an easy decision to arrive at; however, in light of the nature of the event and the crowd size that it draws every year, the Advisory Council felt that this was the best and safest course of action.
Additionally, the Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA will be taking a summer hiatus, and not meeting on our regularly scheduled dates in June and July. Our next meeting will take place on Aug. 26. The format for this meeting (i.e., whether it will occur in-person in the Monticello City Council chambers or virtually) will be determined at a later date.
The Advisory Council thanks all those who have so generously and steadfastly supported its activities and programs throughout the years, and we look forward to the day when we are able to continue our mission of raising awareness for the concerns of individuals with disabilities in the City of Monticello!