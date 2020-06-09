Owen L. Jones
Owen Lee Jones, 4, passed May 23, 2019, after an unfortunate accident.
He is described as a boy who loved playing outside, exploring the outdoors, trains, and his imaginary dinosaur friend that lived in the wall of his bedroom. But he most loved being a brother to Zoey, Trustin and Tobias.
Owen entered the world on June 12, 2014, and is survived by his parents, Colton and Britiney (Bayless) Jones and his siblings, Zoey, Trustin, Tobias and Trinity, all of Monticello; grandparents Jeffrey and Resa (Jones) Bayless, William Jones, and Cyndi (Jones) Dickison, and the late Matt Dickison, all of Wolcott; great-grandparents Rick and Teena Jones, Flora, John and Peggy (Jones) Haskins, Wolcott, Amy (Patchett) Bayless, Frankfort; great-great-grandmother Marybelle Hicks, Flora; aunt and uncles Shelby (Micah) Voss, Kettering, Ohio, Levi Bayless, Ed Jones, Gabe (Hayden) Jones, Wolcott; and his cousins Ahmi Bayless, Anna, Hezekiah and Silas Voss.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Monon Community Church, 500 E. Broadway, Monon, with Pastor Mark Newman and Pastor Brent Oliver presiding.
The family requests that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines currently in effect due to COVID-19.
Owen’s family wishes to extend their appreciation and thanks to Lt. Dan Dulin of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the 911 Dispatcher and 911 Department of Carroll County, Delphi Police Department and Chief Mullin, Carroll County EMT’s, Carroll County Homeland Security, Carroll County EMS, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Ed Selvidge, Carroll County Police Chaplain, Lafayette City Police, and the Indiana State Police. Thanks to everyone who furnished food, donated of their time or financially, and especially for all the prayers during this time.
