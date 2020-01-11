Most of us are not wealthy. Blessed? Yes. But fabulously wealthy? No.
However, you don’t have to be wealthy to make a long-lasting difference in your community.
There are hundreds of charitable foundations in this country that are making significant impact on our quality of life. Granted, many of the large foundations that we hear about have been founded by people of substantial means, the likes of which we cannot even imagine. Their generosity reaches across our nation in support of the arts, education, research, the environment, and ground-breaking initiatives.
An increasing number of foundations are local community foundations — such as your Community Foundation of White County — centered in local communities and committed to the present and future well-being of their local communities. Everyday citizens have joined to support their communities through both large and small donations to their local foundations. The results have been astounding, and we’ve only just begun!
Your donations have helped repair the windows at the Monon Civic Center. They have helped remodel the kitchen at the Wolcott House, build the War Memorial, and purchase playground equipment in Wolcott and Reynolds.
They have supported Junior Achievement programs throughout our county schools as well as art and music initiatives.
They sent 21 students to NASA Space Camp and are supporting grants to expand STEM initiatives in our communities.
Your donations are making a significant and positive difference in the quality of life in White County, and that’s something to be proud of.
It is said that charity begins at home. A gift to the Community Foundation of White County is a gift to your community.
The Foundation uses your gifts to answer community needs through grants and fund disbursements. Large or small, all gifts make a difference — a positive and long-lasting difference in the quality of life we share in this community.
No, we’re not all millionaires who can develop our own foundations. However, each of us has gifts we can contribute — through time, talent, and treasure. And together, we create a supportive and prosperous community.
Make a difference. Contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org for more information.