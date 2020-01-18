Many of us in the community have attended a particular church for a long time. Sometimes, in fact, church family histories go back several generations.
Small church cemeteries bear witness to this endearing legacy.
Have you ever thought about what happens to your church after you leave this world and cross into eternity?
Before you leave an empty seat in the pew, you have an opportunity to help your church plan for its future.
OK, admittedly, I’m speaking of a physical realm, not spiritual, but if your church has been an important part of your life, you can help assure that it will continue to support families and communities in its faith mission long after you are gone.
Truly, it’s very easy.
One extremely easy way is to have memorials directed to your church.
Another is a simple notation, in your will, of a certain dollar amount or a percentage of your estate. Typically, church trustees will be in charge of handling those funds.
However, if you want to provide a “long-term” gift to help sustain your church, your Community Foundation of White County can help you design a gift that will provide funds to your church on an annual basis — forever.
Because only a portion of the earnings from a fund are disbursed, church trustees can plan thoughtfully for use of your gift, and opportunities not envisioned today can have funds available to be addressed tomorrow.
You can, indeed, help your church prepare for and sustain its future.
Why come through CFWC instead of gifting directly to your church? Both are good, and we are not in competition. Typically, community foundations offer some gifting vehicles that most small churches do not, which affords donors some flexibility in planning: Will bequests, charitable remainder trusts and, of course, permanent endowments to benefit the donor’s charity of choice (which can be the church).
Community foundations offer professional financial management, with assets invested for long-term performance and support.
When a donor sets up a fund (during life or through bequest) to benefit his or her church, that church is assured of an annual gift — a legacy gift of love to continue its mission — and one that will be responsibly stewarded according to the original donor’s wishes 25 and 50 years from now when none of us is here to check on it.
What touches you in the life of your church? Its mission work? Its music program? Its education and spiritual growth programs? The beauty and function of its structure? You can help sustain any and all of those things with a gift to CFWC designated to benefit your church.
Church funds may be established by individuals or by churches themselves. Help your church plan for eternity.
Call me at 574-583-6911 to learn more about CFWC or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.