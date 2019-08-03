August is here and summer is coming to a close, which means kids will be heading back to school soon.
To better provide a safe learning environment for our children, Hoosier lawmakers worked diligently on policies to improve school bus safety, as well as response times in the event of an emergency.
Last year, our state was shaken by the deaths of three children in Fulton County who were struck by an oncoming vehicle as they crossed the road to board their school bus. Though many Hoosiers follow school bus traffic laws, there are still some violators who disregard these laws or are unaware of them.
In fact, Hoosier bus drivers report an average of more than 2,500 stop-arm violations each day. We must hold these violators accountable for endangering our kids.
To prevent more tragedies like this, a new law I supported increases the penalties for individuals who fail to stop when a school bus arm is extended. The law also ensures school corporations will review scheduled bus routes each year to avoid making students cross the road to board or get off a school bus.
As we begin to see more school buses on the road, the Indiana State Police offer helpful tips for motorists to help keep our children safe. They remind Hoosier drivers to watch for school buses with their stop arms extended and red lights flashing.
You must stop on all roadways unless they are divided by a physical barrier or median. Drivers should also be aware of increased pedestrian traffic around bus stops and schools.
Another new law I supported gives schools more flexibility to qualify for school safety matching grants. These can be used to add mental health resources, hiring school resource officers or improving physical school security. They also allow schools to apply for a state grant to implement app-based emergency response systems.
This system operates on a mobile app, and when activated, alerts all on-duty and off-duty police officers in the area so they can act as quickly as possible. Some school districts across the state already implement rapid response systems, but by providing this additional funding option, more schools can have the opportunity install these systems and possibly cut response times in emergency situations.
This will be especially helpful in rural communities like ours.
Ensuring students have a safe place to learn and grow is vital, and I will continue to support policies protecting our children.
If you have any questions, please reach out anytime by emailing h25@iga.in.gov or by calling 317-232-9600.
State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) represents House District 25, which includes portions of Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Tippecanoe and White counties.