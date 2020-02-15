Feb. 14 is a day we’ve set aside to celebrate love. Typically, our attention is focused on that special someone, but it includes all the people who are dear to us.
Have you ever thought of wishing your community a Happy Valentine’s Day?
I’m fairly certain that Hallmark doesn’t have a Valentine’s card designed for your community, but every gift to the foundation is indeed a very special Valentine that we then share with the community.
You see, your gifts to the foundation support and enhance the community in which we live.
Whether in the form of a community grant, scholarship, or distribution from a named fund, monies invested with your Community Foundation of White County will continue to provide gifts forever. It’s like a box of chocolates that is always full, even after we eat a piece — and how wonderful is that?
Gifts to the foundation are gifts of love, given from the heart — just like the box of chocolates or special card you give to your Valentine. We treasure your gift, knowing that you have entrusted us to manage it with wisdom and compassion. We value the confidence you have in us and the commitment you have to this community.
Because of you, our Community Foundation’s box of chocolates will never be empty. Furthermore, our chocolates are always fresh and delicious, and we enjoy sharing.
If this community holds a special place in your heart, you can share a Valentine through your Community Foundation. Your gift will be placed in a fund that draws interest and expands our opportunities to serve current and future needs in White County.
Happy Valentine’s Day from your Community Foundation.
For more information about the Community Foundation of White County, log onto our website www.cfwhitecounty.org, check out our Facebook page, or contact me at 574-583-6911.