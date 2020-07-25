MONTICELLO — White County Special Olympics athletes are keeping busy, even though the COVID-19 health emergency has tossed a few curve balls to the original schedules for 2020 tournaments.
Lee Ann Reinholt, White County’s Special Olympics director, and a couple members of her management team shared how the summer practices and teams have been rearranged.
“Back in March, we were excited to be sending two unified bowling teams to national games in Reno, Nev., and when we got the call the games were being canceled due to the growing pandemic — it was heartbreaking to see that happen,” Reinholt said, still emotional at recalling that moment. “We knew it was the right decision but the efforts for our fundraising to send the teams had been going strong up to that point and we knew we were set to be able to send both teams without out of pocket costs for them…”
Shortly after the news of the national games, the focus was to adjust to the facts and what the times were going to be during summer games. The state summer games have traditionally been conducted at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. The delegations are called in to the arena with a high-five line and cheers.
But with the developing plans of social distancing, the decision to cancel the state games had to happen with an alternative for the athletes.
The Special Olympics organization then developed a list of activities for the three different levels of athletes and the cognitive disabilities, Reinholt said.
“Each activity is designed (for athletes) to practice the skills for sports they play, as well as develop thinking skills with the physical fitness,” she said.
Bicycling, basketball skills, reading and running are some of the choices the athletes can choose from; point values vary from 10 points to 50 points, depending on the choices made by the athletes and the coaches and assistants who participate.
Vonda Lind, a member of the management team, says that this has been really good for her son, Andrew.
“He checks off an activity and goes to choose something else off the list,” Lind said.”I expect that he’ll keep doing this routine after the virtual games are over. Andrew enjoys basketball a lot.”
Sami “The Rope” Fields does steps on a treadmill during the virtual games because she has a vision impairment. But in the state games she’s known for the rope she uses to stay in her lane during competitions.
Reinholt agreed that the families have been reporting enthusiasm among the athletes as they see progress in the skills and feel better.
“We’re even planning a closing ceremonies Zoom dance party for all the participants, she added.
The Special Olympics Virtual games ended July 20, and the results will be announced July 25. At the end of the first three weeks, White County athletes were in first place for Area 4, including seven other counties.
Circling back to the White County Unified Bowling teams who were supposed to go to Reno this year, the Special Olympics national board has decided to allow the qualifiers for 2020 to compete in the 2021 games.