There’s an African proverb that says, “It takes a village to raise a child.” In White County, we are blessed with four school systems enriched by the support of many “villages.”
Though the school year ended in very different fashion this year, we are keenly reminded of the many people in our villages who help rear our children.
We generally think of a village or a town by its name ± Reynolds, Brookston, Monon, Monticello — but the true identity of a village is in its people and their hearts.
We have all had many people caring for us throughout our lives: families, friends, teachers and employers, to name a few. We know they’re there, always supporting and encouraging our growth.
Fortunately, there are others in our village caring about us, as well, even though they may never know us personally. They willingly share their hopes, visions, talents and resources to provide strong foundations for the future.
In White County, some of those visions have been shared through scholarship endowments within the Community Foundation of White County.
This year, 45 students received a total of $82,600 from 23 different Community Foundation scholarship funds. These funds have been established by families and organizations who believe in education, but also believe in the importance of community. They made a permanent commitment to our village and its children.
In addition, one county student was named White County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Lilly Scholars receive full tuition for four years to any accredited Indiana college or university plus $900 for required books and equipment.
All of these scholarships have been made possible because of individuals’ commitments to our youth as well as to our “village’s” future.
An even more exciting part of this story is that most of these funds are permanent endowments, guaranteeing that these gifts will be available for years and years to come.
Particularly as our administrators and teachers look forward to what promises to be a very different beginning of the school year, may each of us renew our commitment to the children of our village — through support of a scholarship, a kind word to a teacher, a couple hours of volunteer time, or simple words of encouragement to someone who needs them.
Opportunity abounds in our White County village, and the rewards are great!
For more information about your Community Foundation of White County, contact me at 574-583-6911 or log onto www.whitecf.org.