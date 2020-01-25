The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
January 2020
27 — Liberty Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo.
27 — Union Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monticello-Union Township Public Library, Monticello
28 — Rabbit 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
29 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
Updates
Applications for 2020 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35569 for more information and details on how to submit your application. Last year, more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Jan. 25.
4-H Grows Leaders Workshop will be Saturday, Feb. 1, in Lafayette. 4-H Club Leaders, volunteers and Junior Leaders are invited to attend. For more information visit http://bit.ly/4Hgrowsleaders.
January is National Mentor Month. How can you make a difference in a child’s life? By becoming a 4-H volunteer! 4-H mentors are more than advisors; they are role models, educators, life coaches, and friends to the 4-H youth in their communities.
Every 4-H project and program involves youth collaborating with caring adult mentors where kids are encouraged to explore their interests and receive constructive, positive support.
For more information on how you can serve the youth of White County, contact the Purdue Extension-White County office at 219-984-5115.