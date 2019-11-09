The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
November
11 — Veterans’ Day — Extension Office closed
12 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
12 — Extension Board Annual Meeting, doors open at 6:15 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
13 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate, Wolcott
14 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
20 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office Closed
Updates
The Purdue Extension Office of White County would like to invite the community to the annual White County Extension Advisory Council meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board. The event will be Nov. 12 at the White County 4-H Building. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Extension staff will also be presenting highlights from programming activity from the past year. There will also be a keynote speaker, Angie Abbott, assistant dean, of Health and Human Sciences, program leader, HHS and associate director of Purdue Extension. She will be speaking about the opiate crisis in Indiana.
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-2020 year, we encourage you to attend our upcoming enrollment night at the 4-H Building in Reynolds (located at the fairgrounds). The event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 14. There will be many project examples, club leaders and members, live animals and hands-on STEM activities for youth to participate in.
Spotlight on 4-H
Calling all outdoor enthusiasts. The White County 4-H Program has three projects that involve natural resources: forestry, sport fishing and wildlife. All of these projects are state fair eligible. The forestry project primarily allows 4-H members to exhibit a poster based on an activity from the project book (list of options is in the 4-H Handbook) that helps them learn about trees, forests and ecosystems. Lower levels begin by helping youth learn basic tree biology and higher levels help youth see how things are connected in a forest.
The sportfishing project helps youth learn fishing skills, how to be responsible while fishing, and aquatic ecology. They will explore a topic and exhibit a poster.
The wildlife project is for youth who enjoy learning about the many species of animals. In the lower levels, youth will learn about the different wildlife groups. Higher levels will explore wildlife-human interactions and possible careers within wildlife/conservation.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.