Due to the coronavirus, all face-to-face events have been canceled. We are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
As you may have heard, all Extension (including 4-H) events have been postponed, cancelled, or held virtually through June 30. This is in response to the COVID-19.
It is our priority to keep all 4-H members, volunteers and families in the community safe and healthy. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to.
We’ve got lots of virtual programming that will be coming out, and we are still planning the 4-H Fair. Be sure to check out the White County 4-H Facebook page for frequent updates.
For youth needing to order livestock tags, you will need to make an appointment. Please call 765-357-8029 or email shafer25@purdue.edu.
When you make an appointment, you will need to provide the following information: Name of 4-H member, premise ID, how many tags each member needs, and if you will need to borrow an ear tagger.
We are also taking appointments for those needing to pick up project manuals, poster boards and sleeves.
Please contact us with any questions, we are here to serve our 4-H community.