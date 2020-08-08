Good luck to all of our 4-H members showing at the Indiana State Fair Livestock Competition and Project Showcase.
White County is going to be well represented in the live shows: Fashion Revue, Demonstrations, Lawn & Garden, and livestock.
We are also well-represented in the building projects, which are being judged virtually. Once we have results, we will share on our social media sites and our website (extension.purdue.edu/white).
All projects brought to the White County Fair (even those going to the Indiana State Fair) need to be picked up in the Extension Office. We also have ribbons and plaques for any award winners that need to be picked up.
We are looking into some new programming for the fall, which will most likely be virtual, so keep checking your emails and contact the Extension Office with any questions or any specific topics you would like us to cover.