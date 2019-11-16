The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
November
28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office closed.
December
3 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
10 — 4-H Horse & Pony meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
16 — Junior Leader meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
16 — Union Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monticello-Union Township Public Library, Monticello
24-25 — Christmas Holiday — Extension Office closed
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-20 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://in.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15, 2020.
The next Junior Leader meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the 4-H Building in Reynolds. We will be celebrating the season and playing some fun games. Youth grades 7-12 are eligible to join Junior Leaders.
Spotlight on 4-H
The sewing project is a popular project that helps participants learn how to sew, with increasing difficulty as they progress. There are two categories from which participants can choose: wearable or non-wearable. Items can be simple like a pillow case or apron for lower grade levels, and more difficult for higher grades like a suit or coat. Each sewing member will be judged before the 4-H fair and must include a Sewing Skills Card with their project.
Youth also have the option to participate in Fashion Revue as part of the sewing project. Fashion Revue is a non-required additional activity designed to enhance the Sewing project. However, only youth in grades 8-12 are eligible to move on to the Indiana State Fair.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.