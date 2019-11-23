The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
November
28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office closed.
December
3 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
10 — 4-H Horse & Pony meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
16 — Junior Leader meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
16 — Union Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monticello-Union Township Public Library, Monticello
24-25 — Christmas Holiday — Extension Office closed
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-20 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://in.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15, 2020.
The next Junior Leader meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the 4-H Building in Reynolds. We will be celebrating the season and playing some fun games. Youth grades 7-12 are eligible to join Junior Leaders.
Spotlight on 4-H
The photography project allows 4-H members to showcase some of their most treasured memories. All images are to be taken by the member and must have been taken since the most recent fair (in the case of this year, after July 18, 2019).
All photo exhibits are to be displayed either on a background board or mounted on a standard salon mount, depending on the grade level and class.
Level 1, which includes grades 3-5, has both Black & White (Capturing Memories) and Color Prints (Experiences in Color).
Level 2, grades 6-8, includes Black & White (Photography is Fun), Color (Adventures in Color), Color/Black & White/Creative Salon.
Level 3, grades 9-12, includes Color/Black & White Prints, and Color/Black & White.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.