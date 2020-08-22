Congratulations to all of our White County youth who showed livestock or participated in the 4-H Project Showcase. White County was well represented in Indianapolis and we are looking forward to 2021.
In the 4-H program, we don’t only have youth that are involved. We also have a large need for adult volunteers. It takes a lot of people to make all of the pieces of the 4-H program work. And we are always looking for more.
You can be as involved as you like. Do you or someone you know have an interest they might like to share with our youth? This year, we are looking for volunteers to lead SPARK clubs.
A SPARK Club is a short-term (at least six hours) 4-H experience designed to spark interest in a new topic. A SPARK Club volunteer would be able to share their interest with youth through hands-on activities and clubs could be on any interest area.
Some examples of SPARK Clubs include cooking, computer science/coding, beekeeping, birding and many more. If you are interested in learning more about leading a SPARK Club this year, please contact Miranda Furrer at furrer@purdue.edu or 219-984-5115.
We also have other volunteer opportunities for adults to serve as 4-H Club leaders, committee members, project leaders and general volunteers. All volunteers must apply and go through an approval process to be in active status.
There are many benefits to volunteering with the White County 4-H program. Volunteers are able to build new relationships with youth, they gain skills such as teaching, leadership, and communication.
Volunteers also have a strong impact on the communities where they serve. Be sure to check out all of the ways to get involved with the White County 4-H Program at https://extension.purdue.edu/article/36919.