Due to the coronavirus, all face-to-face events have been canceled. We are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
As you may have heard, all Extension (including 4-H) events have been cancelled until at least May 18. This is in response to the COVID-19.
It is our priority to keep all 4-H members, volunteers, and families in the community safe and healthy. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to.
We are still going ahead with plans for summer programming like 4-H Camp, 4-H Roundup and Academy, and the 4-H Fair. Take this “bonus” time at home to begin working on your 4-H projects and exploring ways that you might be able to give back to your communities.
4-H deadlines have been modified for the year. All livestock deadlines (including providing DNA samples to the office) have been extended to June 1. The add/drop deadline for projects has also been extended to June 1. Entry for State Fair livestock has been extended to July 1. Due to these changes, there will be no made up sheep/goat weigh-in dates.
All 4-H members will be responsible for tagging their own animals. Tags will be available in the Extension office, and appointments will be required to pick up tags and taggers. Please wait for more information on this process.
County Fairs
The following is an official statement from Purdue Extension Director Jason Henderson and Indiana 4-H Program Leader Casey Mull regarding county fairs in 2020:
“Our goal is to have county fairs. We may have to postpone them, they may need to look different than they have in the past, but county fairs have always been, and will forever remain a celebration of education, agriculture, and community.
“At Purdue Extension and in 4-H, we take pride in our can-do attitude, our innovation, our resilience, and just old-fashioned grit. These are the values that will be on display at our county fairs in 2020.”