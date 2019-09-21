The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office for September.
September
21 — Prairie Township 4-H Club Fundraiser (caramel apple booth), Apple Popcorn Festival
21 — 4-H Horse & Pony Open Horse Show, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds
24 — Ag Association Executive Board Meeting (Finalize rule changes for 2020), 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
26 — 4-H Shooting Sports Discipline Shoot, 6 p.m., Camp Buffalo
October
2 — Ag Association Meeting (Review rule changes for 2020), 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
8 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
9 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
14 — Columbus Day — Extension Office Closed
14 — Prairie Township 4-H Achievement Night/Pizza Party, 6:30 p.m., Frontier Elementary School
30 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
NOTES: We are working to plan programs and events for our youth and volunteers, as well as the community. Refer to the White County Extension webpage, https://extension.purdue.edu/white, or contact the White County Extension Office at 219-984-5115 for more information about these great opportunities.
Updates
Interested in working on your leadership skills? 4-H members in grades 7-12 are eligible to join White County Junior Leaders. Junior Leaders is a program focused on leadership development, community service and, of course, having fun. Junior Leaders meet once a month at the 4-H Building in Reynolds. For more information, attend the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
4-H Enrollment will open Oct. 1. We will be once again doing 4-H enrollment on 4-H online. The best way to find it is to go to 4honline.com and click on Indiana.
Please pick up your projects from State Fair ASAP. Any projects not picked up by Oct. 11 will be disposed of.
Spotlight on 4-H
Ever wanted to impress your friends at the holidays? 4-H has you covered. Want to preserve memories? The scrapbook project is right for you. Two of White County 4-H’s smaller projects, gift wrapping and scrapbooking, are looking for some new participants. These are both county projects, but are fun ways to be creative.
Gift wrapping has three divisions, and each one is judged based on creativity and neatness. Double-sided tape, rubber cement, or hot glue is used to secure wrapping, but is not to be permanently attached to gift.
Beginners make their own simple bows and wrap one box in commercial paper, with the self-made bow being the focus. Intermediate wrappers will wrap one cylinder-shaped package, which will be opened, or wrap one non-cylinder-shaped package using any material other than paper.
Advanced participants wrap one package using homemade paper and accessories, designed by themselves. They may also wrap an object not in a box: umbrella, broom, ball bat, ball, shovel. The scrapbooking project teaches 4-Hers how to preserve memories. With each increasing level, the number of new scrapbook pages increases from 6 in Level A and 12 in Level D.
Scrapbooks should be presented in chronological order, with photos and memorabilia being the focus. Scrapbooks should tell a story, and be creative.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.