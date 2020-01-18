The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
January 2020
20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Extension office closed.
27 — Liberty Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo.
28 — Rabbit 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
29 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
Updates
Applications for 2020 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35569 for more information and details on how to submit your application. Last year, more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Jan. 25.
4-H Grows Leaders Workshop will be Saturday, Feb. 1, in Lafayette. 4-H Club Leaders, volunteers and Junior Leaders are invited to attend. For more information visit http://bit.ly/4Hgrowsleaders.
Scholarships
Everyone knows is that college is expensive, but did you know that the Indiana 4-H Foundation awards nearly $125,000 in scholarships each year?
Not only does the 4-H program support youth through diverse, inclusive programming, but by helping to lessen the burden of college expenses. One of the best things about the offered scholarships is that youth can start applying as early as 10th grade.
Scholarships are not limited to those involved with agriculture, but in varying areas, which allows for more youth to have an opportunity to earn a scholarship.
Those interested in applying for 4-H scholarships should visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35569 for more information, including an application. Active 4-H members are eligible to apply.
Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office (219-984-5115) for more information.