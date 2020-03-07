The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
March 2020
7 — 4-H Beef & Dairy weigh-in SNOW DATE, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds
9 — Honey Creek 4-H club tip night fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Pizza Hut, Monticello
9 — West Point 4-H club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott
9 — Prairie Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Frontier Elementary Cafeteria
10 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds
10 — Union Township Club Tip Night, Rugie’s Dugout
10 — Horse and Pony at 4-H Building 7pm
11 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate School, Wolcott
12 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
14 — Leaf Clean-up Day, 8 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds
14 — 4-H Swine Workshop, 9 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
14 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 9 a.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds
16 — Monon Township 4-H Club, 6:30 pm, Monon Civic Center, Monon
16 — 4-H Poultry Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
17 — Making Strides 4-H Club, 6:30 p.m., Idaville Fire Department
17 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Arena, Reynolds
18 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Open House, 6-8 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
24 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 pm, 4-H Arena, Reynolds
30— Liberty Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
31 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 pm, 4-H Arena, Reynolds
Updates
The Swine Committee is hosting a workshop focused on swine nutrition and husbandry from 9 a.m. to noon March 14, at the 4-H Fairgrounds. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2t8Eyl8.
Confused about how 4-H works? Not to worry. Check out our 2020 4-H Family Guide at https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36115. This helpful guide provides some important information about the Indiana 4-H program and White County 4-H. There is enrollment information, project list, White County 4-H Club list and FAQs.
Interested in learning more about swine? Check out Junior Pork Day. This one-day workshop at Purdue University provides youth, parents and leaders with current information and hands-on learning to spark their interest in the swine industry. This educational event encourages youth to further their education and helps them apply the information they learn to their swine projects.
Junior Pork Day will be March 7 at the Land O’ Lakes Inc. Center Lobby (New Animal Sciences Meats Lab). Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Did you miss the Oct. 1, 2019–Jan. 15, 2020, 4-H enrollment window? Don’t worry, you can still join White County 4-H. It’s not too late. While the official enrollment window ended Jan. 15, youth can still join White County 4-H until May 15 and still be eligible to exhibit at the 2020 White County 4-H Fair. To enroll, visit https://in.4honline.com and sign up, or visit us at the White County Extension Office and we can assist you.
Additional information can be found on the White County Extension webpage.
Please note that while youth may enroll in White County 4-H until May 15, some projects may have earlier deadlines that must be met. We hope you will join us for all of the fun and excitement that 4-H has to offer.