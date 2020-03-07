Miranda Furrer column sig

The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:

March 2020

7 — 4-H Beef & Dairy weigh-in SNOW DATE, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds

9 — Honey Creek 4-H club tip night fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Pizza Hut, Monticello

9 — West Point 4-H club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott

9 — Prairie Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Frontier Elementary Cafeteria

10 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds

10 — Union Township Club Tip Night, Rugie’s Dugout

10 — Horse and Pony at 4-H Building 7pm

11 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate School, Wolcott

12 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds

14 — Leaf Clean-up Day, 8 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds

14 — 4-H Swine Workshop, 9 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

14 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 9 a.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds

16 — Monon Township 4-H Club, 6:30 pm, Monon Civic Center, Monon

16 — 4-H Poultry Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

17 — Making Strides 4-H Club, 6:30 p.m., Idaville Fire Department

17 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Arena, Reynolds

18 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Open House, 6-8 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

24 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 pm, 4-H Arena, Reynolds

30— Liberty Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo

31 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 pm, 4-H Arena, Reynolds

Updates

The Swine Committee is hosting a workshop focused on swine nutrition and husbandry from 9 a.m. to noon March 14, at the 4-H Fairgrounds. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2t8Eyl8.

Confused about how 4-H works? Not to worry. Check out our 2020 4-H Family Guide at https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36115. This helpful guide provides some important information about the Indiana 4-H program and White County 4-H. There is enrollment information, project list, White County 4-H Club list and FAQs.

Interested in learning more about swine? Check out Junior Pork Day. This one-day workshop at Purdue University provides youth, parents and leaders with current information and hands-on learning to spark their interest in the swine industry. This educational event encourages youth to further their education and helps them apply the information they learn to their swine projects.

Junior Pork Day will be March 7 at the Land O’ Lakes Inc. Center Lobby (New Animal Sciences Meats Lab). Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Did you miss the Oct. 1, 2019–Jan. 15, 2020, 4-H enrollment window? Don’t worry, you can still join White County 4-H. It’s not too late. While the official enrollment window ended Jan. 15, youth can still join White County 4-H until May 15 and still be eligible to exhibit at the 2020 White County 4-H Fair. To enroll, visit https://in.4honline.com and sign up, or visit us at the White County Extension Office and we can assist you.

Additional information can be found on the White County Extension webpage.

Please note that while youth may enroll in White County 4-H until May 15, some projects may have earlier deadlines that must be met. We hope you will join us for all of the fun and excitement that 4-H has to offer.