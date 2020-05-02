Due to the coronavirus, all face-to-face events have been canceled. We are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
As you may have heard, all Extension (including 4-H) events have been postponed, cancelled, or held virtually through June 30. This is in response to the COVID-19.
It is our priority to keep all 4-H members, volunteers and families in the community safe and healthy. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to.
We’ve got lots of virtual programming that will be coming out, and we are still planning the 4-H Fair. Be sure to check out the White County 4-H Facebook page for frequent updates.
For youth needing to order livestock tags, you will need to make an appointment. Please call 765-357-8029 or email shafer25@purdue.edu.
When you make an appointment, you will need to provide the following information: Name of 4-H member, premise ID, how many tags each member needs, and if you will need to borrow an ear tagger.