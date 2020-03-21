Due to the coronavirus, all face-to-face events have been canceled until April 6. We are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
Did you miss the Oct. 1, 2019–Jan. 15, 2020, 4-H enrollment window? Don’t worry, you can still join White County 4-H. It’s not too late. While the official enrollment window ended Jan. 15, youth can still join White County 4-H until May 15 and still be eligible to exhibit at the 2020 White County 4-H Fair. To enroll, visit https://in.4honline.com and sign up, or visit us at the White County Extension Office and we can assist you.
Additional information can be found on the White County Extension web page.
Please note that while youth may enroll in White County 4-H until May 15, some projects may have earlier deadlines that must be met. We hope you will join us for all of the fun and excitement that 4-H has to offer.
4-H Clover Fun Facts
Did you know that the 4-H Clover is one of the most protected symbols in the United States?
It is federally protected and has the same protection as the Presidential Seal and Olympic emblem. The four H’s of the green and white clover represent head, heart, hands and health.
Head represents clearer thinking by making good decisions and problem solving throughout life; heart represents loyalty through strong personal values, concern for others and cooperation; hands represent larger service through volunteerism and developing useful skills; and health represents better living through healthy lifestyles, good character and stress management skills.
All of these things together make up the 4-H pledge and are most easily seen in the 4-H motto, “To make the best better.”
Through the 4-H program, we are growing leaders and encouraging members to reach their full potential by becoming active citizens in their communities.