The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
February 2020
3 — Junior Leader meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
4 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
5 — Ag Association, 7 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds.
6 — Junior Leader fundraiser, 5:30-8:30 pm, Roots Eatery, Wolcott.
10 — West Point 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott.
10 — Prairie Twp. 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Frontier Elementary Cafeteria.
11 — Horse & Pony at 4-H Building 7 p.m.
12 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate School, Wolcott.
17 — President’s Day, Extension Office closed.
22 — Liberty Twp 4-H Club Soup Supper fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., Buffalo Firehouse.
22 — Prairie Twp. 4-H Club Bake Sale, Frontier High School, Time TBD.
24 — Union Twp. 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monticello-Union Township Public Library, Monticello.
24 — Liberty Twp. 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo.
25 — Rabbit 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
26 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
29 — 4-H Beef and Dairy Beef Weigh-In, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds.
Updates
There are several great trips and experiences available to White County 4-H members in 2020. For some of these trips, the trip fee may be sponsored in part by the White County Agricultural Association and the White County 4-H Booster Club.
To be eligible for a possible sponsorship, White County 4-H members need to complete the White County 4-H Trips Application and return it to the White County Extension Office by 4 p.m. EST March 2.
The White County 4-H Trips Application can be found on the White County Extension webpage (https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35773 in the newsletter) or by contacting the White County Extension Office.
Members may apply for trips after this deadline, but will not be eligible for any sponsorship and must meet the deadlines for each specific trip.
More information about these trips can be found in the 2020 White County 4-H Handbook and on the Indiana 4-H webpage.
For more information on how you can serve the youth of White County, contact the Purdue Extension-White County office at 219-984-5115.