The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office for September.
September
2 — Labor Day — Extension Office Closed
4 — All 4-H Fair committees meeting, 4-H Building, Reynolds
4 — Ag Association meeting, 8 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
12 — 4-H Shooting Sports Discipline Shoot, 6 p.m., Camp Buffalo
13 — All proposed changes for 2020 4-H program due to Extension Office
21 — Prairie Township 4-H Club Fundraiser (caramel apple booth), Apple Popcorn Festival
21 — 4-H Horse & Pony Open Horse Show, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds
24 — Ag Association Executive Board Meeting (Finalize rule changes for 2020), 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
26 — 4-H Shooting Sports Discipline Shoot, 6 p.m., Camp Buffalo
NOTES: We are working to plan programs and events for our youth and volunteers, as well as the community. Refer to the White County Extension webpage, https://extension.purdue.edu/white, or contact the White County Extension Office at 219-984-5115 for more information about these great opportunities.
Updates
Interested in working on your leadership skills? 4-H members in grades 7-12 are eligible to join White County Junior Leaders, a program focused on leadership development, community service and having fun. Junior Leaders meet once a month at the 4-H Building in Reynolds. For more information, attend the first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
4-H Enrollment will open on Oct. 1. Look for more details in the coming weeks.
Please pick up your projects from state fair and county fair ASAP. Any projects not picked up by Oct. 11 will be placed in the trash.