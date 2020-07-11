Welcome to pre-fair week! This week, I would like to go over some information about this year’s White County 4-H Fair.
First, and foremost, the fair is NOT open to the public this year. This year’s fair is ONLY an opportunity for our 4-H youth to exhibit their projects. There will be no entertainment, no queen contest, no games or antique tractors.
Secondly, we are implementing a wristband system for each day of the fair, so that only those who are showing or have family showing are on the fairgrounds. Anyone who has no reason to be on the grounds, WILL be asked to leave.
Please respect this policy. This is not something that we take lightly, and we want to provide the best experience for our 4-H members while also considering public health.
Thirdly, all livestock shows will be SHOW and GO. This means that animals are to arrive on the fairgrounds ready to be shown and the expectation is that the family will go home after showing.
Lastly, we are recommending that anyone on the fairgrounds wear a face covering. As Gov. Eric Holcomb said, “Mask Up, Hoosiers!”
We all need to do our part in public health and preventing the spread of COVID-19. This year, we are asking our community members to do their part and stay home. All of our results will be available online, and a couple of the shows will be live streamed. We will still have our awards program (virtual) and our Building Projects results released (virtual).
We know this is not the ideal way to celebrate summer, but it is the best we can give this year. Thank you and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.