The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
December
16 — Junior Leader meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
16 — Union Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monticello-Union Township Public Library, Monticello
24-25 — Christmas Holiday — Extension Office closed
January 2020
1— New Year’s Day – Extension Office closed
7 —4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
11 — Ag Association Training Day, 10 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-20 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://in.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15, 2020.
The next Junior Leader meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the 4-H Building in Reynolds. We will be celebrating the season and playing some fun games. Youth grades 7-12 are eligible to join Junior Leaders.
Spotlight on 4-H
The communications project teaches 4-H members how to prepare and present information in front of a group. Communication skills are those that members will use throughout their lives. This project is split by grade level, and those in grades 3-5 are eligible for participation at the county level only.
There are many different ways that youth can participate in the communications project. The categories for participation include interactive demonstration (where the speaker interacts with the audience to do a task like how to make slime), demonstration (speakers demonstrate a step-by-step process of doing something), informative presentation (speakers presents on a topic related to a 4-H project, event, or activity), professional persuasive presentation, public speaking (can be on any topic related to 4-H), and illustrated talk (offered through the rabbit or poultry project).
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.