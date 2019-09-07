The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office for September.
September
9 — Junior Leader Call Out Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building
12 — 4-H Shooting Sports Discipline Shoot, 6 p.m., Camp Buffalo
13 — All proposed changes for 2020 4-H program due to Extension Office
21 — Prairie Township 4-H Club Fundraiser (caramel apple booth), Apple Popcorn Festival
21 — 4-H Horse & Pony Open Horse Show, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds
24 — Ag Association Executive Board Meeting (Finalize rule changes for 2020), 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
26 — 4-H Shooting Sports Discipline Shoot, 6 p.m., Camp Buffalo
NOTES: We are working to plan programs and events for our youth and volunteers, as well as the community.
Updates
Interested in working on your leadership skills? 4-H members in grades 7-12 are eligible to join White County Junior Leaders, a program focused on leadership development, community service and having fun. Junior Leaders meet once a month at the 4-H Building in Reynolds. For more information, attend the first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
4-H Enrollment will open on Oct. 1. Look for more details in the coming weeks.
Please pick up your projects from state fair and county fair ASAP. Any projects not picked up by Oct. 11 will be placed in the trash.
Spotlight on 4-H
This fall, we will be taking a closer look at some of our 4-H projects. As many of you know, 4-H is about more than agriculture and animals. Youth who live anywhere — urban, suburban, rural or farm — can all benefit from participation in 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, with strong support from universities, federal and local government, and foundations/professional associations. 4-H members often join clubs, where their educational experience can be enhanced.
There are both county 4-H projects and state 4-H projects, where some of the projects are able to move on from the White County Fair. More projects belong to the state category, but we have a large number of 4-H members participate in our county projects.
One of our most popular county projects is Farm, Construction, or Train Toy Scene. Members can exhibit one scene each year, and each level of competition has rules for display sizing, type of equipment, and scenery items.
Members get quite competitive with this project, and although there are similar items for each display, they all have unique qualities. Farm Toy Scene projects exhibit a farm scene, and includes more aspects as the grade level increases. Construction Toy Scenes show construction sites such as preparation equipment, roads, landscaping. Train Toy Scene exhibits utilizes wooden, plastic, or small metal train sets with tracks and scenery items.
Members can get creative, but many often use similar materials to create their scenes. Coffee grounds and cat litter are two popular materials used. Exhibits are judged based on artistic arrangement of exhibit, detail of exhibit, and realistic setting around toys.
For more information about the Farm, Construction, or Train Toy Scene project, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.