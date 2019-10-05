The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office for September.
October
7 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
8 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
9 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
14 — Columbus Day — Extension Office Closed
14 — Prairie Township 4-H Achievement Night/Pizza Party, 6:30 p.m., Frontier Elementary School
30 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
November
4 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
5 — 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
6 — Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
11 — Veterans’ Day — Extension Office Closed
12 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
14 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
20 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office Closed
Updates
4-H Enrollment is now open. Both 4-H members and volunteers can enroll at https://in.4honline.com/. Detailed instructions can be found on the website. Contact the Extension Office with any questions.
Please pick up your projects from the county or state fair ASAP. Any projects not picked up by October 11th will be disposed of.
Spotlight on 4-H
Does anyone love cake? If you do, you may be disappointed by this next project because it does not include any taste-testing. However, it’s still a lot of fun.
Let’s talk cake decorating. There are three levels in the cake decorating project. Each level (beginner, intermediate and advanced) requires participants to showcase at least five skills (from the Indiana 4-H Cake Decorating Skills and Techniques sheet) on their cake. The sky is the limit with this project. Members can get creative with their design, as long as the cake meets the size and height requirements.
Those in the Beginner level will decorate a single-tier cake that is round, square or rectangular. Participants in the Intermediate level will decorate a single- or double-tier and may use foam or other solid materials to create a new shape, like a butterfly or castle.
Advanced level participants may decorate multiple levels and may include multiple cakes, such as a wedding cake.
Some examples of cake decorating skills include color effects, borders and side decorations, leaves, flowers and lettering, to name a few.
White County had a few cake decorating projects go to the Indiana State Fair this year, and it was exciting to see all of the awesome designs.
For more information, refer to the White County Handbook, Cake Decorating Department.