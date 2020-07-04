Due to the coronavirus, we are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
Two weeks ago, we released the 2020 4-H Fair schedule. While we are excited to bring an in-person fair to our 4-H youth, it comes with some limitations.
The most important limitation is that the fair WILL NOT be open to the public. Please be respectful of this. We are simply looking to provide an avenue for our 4-H youth to exhibit their animals and projects.
We realize that this may be disappointing, but we must look to the meaning of the 4-H Clover for some guidance and understand that public health is something that we all should be concerned with.
The 4 H’s in the clover stand for head, hands, heart and health. Health is not only important for ourselves and our animals that we show in 4-H, but we also must consider the health of everyone around us, including our families and community members. All of us play a role in public health, and that’s why we’re limiting our fair this year.
We will be utilizing a wristband system to ensure only those who need to be on the fairgrounds are. 4-H exhibitors and their families are asked to be on grounds only when they’re showing.
With livestock shows being show and go, this will limit how long people spend on the grounds. There will be no entertainment or queen contest, and the 4-H Building will be closed.
Although 2020 is unlike any year we’ve seen, the Purdue Extension-White County Office is optimistic that we can work together to make the best of a challenging situation. Please refer to our website, extension.purdue.edu/white, for the most up-to-date information regarding the 4-H Fair and projects.