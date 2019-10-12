The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
October
14 — Columbus Day — Extension Office Closed
14 — Prairie Township 4-H Achievement Night/Pizza Party, 6:30 p.m., Frontier Elementary School
30 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
November
4 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
5 — 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
6 — Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
11 — Veterans’ Day — Extension Office Closed
12 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
13 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate, Wolcott
14 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
20 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office Closed
Updates
4-H enrollment is open. Visit https://in.4honline.com to get signed up for the 2019-2020 4-H year. Call or visit the Purdue Extension-White County office with any questions, 219-984-5115.
Join us for our next enrollment night on Nov. 14 to learn about all of the awesome projects 4-H offers. Club leaders, current members, and Extension staff will all be present to help new and returning members learn about projects and to get signed up for 4-H. The event will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at the 4-H Building in Reynolds.
Spotlight on 4-H
The sky’s the limit with the Arts & Crafts project! 4-H members enrolled in Arts & Crafts can enter projects in the following classes: Fine Arts, Needle Craft, Model Craft, Upcycling, Any Other Craft, or Any Other Model Craft.
Fine Arts includes oil, charcoal, pastels, pencil, ink, acrylic, or watercolor on canvas, canvas board or paper that is prepared for hanging.
Needle Craft is projects such as knitting, embroidery, crocheting, needlepoint, crewel, candlewicking, chicken scratch, hand quilting to name a few.
Model Crafts must be a small-scale replica that must be of injected styrene plastics and at least 25 percent painted.
Upcycling participants take an item that once served a different purpose and create something new, creativity is encouraged here!
Any Other Craft includes crafts that don’t fit into the other categories and may include crafts such as baskets, ceramics, latch hook, leather craft, metal craft, string art, silk flowers, macramé, rug braiding and hooking.
The last category, Any Other Model Craft, includes any models that are not assembled by glue and include the popular Lego models, Kinex, snap-together plastic models, and more.
4-H members can take complete control over their creativity with this project, and many move on to the Indiana State Fair.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.