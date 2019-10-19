Miranda Furrer column sig

The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:

October

30 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

November

4 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

5 — 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

6 — Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

11 — Veterans’ Day — Extension Office Closed

12 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds

13 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate, Wolcott

14 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

20 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office Closed

Spotlight on 4-H

Halloween is right around the corner, so let’s talk about a project that features some creepy crawlies, better known as insects.

The entomology project allows youth to create an exhibit that shows what they have learned throughout the year. Youth can exhibit a display box with a collection of insects that were collected in the U.S. Each class has a specific number of insects that are to be included, as well as specifications about how insects are identified.

The most complicated collection features 100 insects, from 18 different orders, with one educational box focused on the benefits of insects. If members choose not to collect insects, they may instead display a poster with many different topic options, such as “Buz-z-zing Around” (how insects communicate), “Collecting Insects” (ways to use different insect traps), and “Transecting for Insects” (comparing how insects move across their habitats) to name a few.

For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.

