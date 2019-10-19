The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
October
30 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
November
4 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
5 — 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
6 — Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
11 — Veterans’ Day — Extension Office Closed
12 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
13 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate, Wolcott
14 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
20 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office Closed
Spotlight on 4-H
Halloween is right around the corner, so let’s talk about a project that features some creepy crawlies, better known as insects.
The entomology project allows youth to create an exhibit that shows what they have learned throughout the year. Youth can exhibit a display box with a collection of insects that were collected in the U.S. Each class has a specific number of insects that are to be included, as well as specifications about how insects are identified.
The most complicated collection features 100 insects, from 18 different orders, with one educational box focused on the benefits of insects. If members choose not to collect insects, they may instead display a poster with many different topic options, such as “Buz-z-zing Around” (how insects communicate), “Collecting Insects” (ways to use different insect traps), and “Transecting for Insects” (comparing how insects move across their habitats) to name a few.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.