The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
January 2020
1— New Year’s Day – Extension office closed.
7 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
11 — Ag Association Training Day, 10 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
13 — West Point 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott.
14 — Horse & Pony at 4-H Building 7 p.m.
15 — Junior Leader meeting, 6:00 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
15 — 4-H Club Leader Recognition meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
16 — Extension annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Extension office closed.
29 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-20 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://in.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15.
4-H Camp counselors wanted. Youth in grades 9-12, please consider applying to be a 4-H camp counselor. Camp will be from June 3-5 at Camp Tecumseh. Applications are due on Jan. 10 and are to be submitted on 4-H Online. For more information, visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35565.
Applications for 2020 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35569 for more information and details on how to submit your application.
Last year, more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply.
###
I would like to close out the year by just saying thank you for making me feel so welcome in my first six months in White County. I have had fun spotlighting some of our 4-H projects this fall. Keep your eyes open for more next year.
Looking forward to more adventures in 2020.