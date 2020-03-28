Due to the coronavirus, all face-to-face events have been canceled. We are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
Did you miss the Oct. 1, 2019–Jan. 15, 2020, 4-H enrollment window? Don’t worry, you can still join White County 4-H. It’s not too late. While the official enrollment window ended Jan. 15, youth can still join White County 4-H until May 15 and still be eligible to exhibit at the 2020 White County 4-H Fair. To enroll, visit https://in.4honline.com and sign up, or visit us at the White County Extension Office and we can assist you.
Additional information can be found on the White County Extension webpage.
Please note that while youth may enroll in White County 4-H until May 15, some projects may have earlier deadlines that must be met. We hope you will join us for all of the fun and excitement that 4-H has to offer.
Confused about how 4-H works? Not to worry. Check out our 2020 4-H Family Guide at https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36115. This helpful guide provides some important information about the Indiana 4-H program and White County 4-H. There is enrollment information, project list, White County 4-H Club list and FAQs.