Due to the coronavirus, we are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
As you may have heard, all Extension (including 4-H) events have been postponed, cancelled, or held virtually through June 30. This is in response to the COVID-19.
It is our priority to keep all 4-H members, volunteers and families in the community safe and healthy. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to.
We’ve got lots of virtual programming that will be coming out, and we are still planning the 4-H Fair. Be sure to check out the White County 4-H Facebook page for frequent updates.
We have been getting some questions about whether restrictions are still in place now that the Governor has introduced the ‘Back on Track’ plan, and the answer is yes.
White County 4-H is a part of Purdue University, and Purdue University can implement restrictions that are stricter than the state. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to. We’ve got lots of virtual programming that will be coming out this summer. Be sure to check out the White County 4-H Facebook page for frequent updates.
We know that everyone is anxiously awaiting the decision regarding the 2020 White County Fair. The White County Ag Association and I are working together to make the best decision for our 4-Hers and families. Please know that we do not take any of these decisions lightly. As soon as there is a plan in place for the fair, whether it be in-person or virtual, we will be in communication with all of our members. This summer isn’t turning into anything we had expected, but we hope to make the best of it.
For youth needing to order livestock tags, you will need to make an appointment. Please call 765-357-8029 or email shafer25@purdue.edu.
When you make an appointment, you will need to provide the following information: Name of 4-H member, premise ID, how many tags each member needs, and if you will need to borrow an ear tagger. We are also taking appointments for those needing to pick up project manuals, poster boards and sleeves.
June 3-5 will be VIRTUAL 4-H Camp (careers theme). The 4-H Educators in Areas 8 and 9 are excited to bring this virtual opportunity to youth in Indiana.
Our fabulous camp counselors have made videos on the typical topic areas that happen at in-person 4-H camp, and they will be available online for viewing.
We will also have the opportunity for youth to meet with professionals in different fields live (through Zoom) to ask them questions about their careers and how they got where they are.
Please contact us with any questions, we are here to serve our 4-H community.