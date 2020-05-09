Due to the coronavirus, all face-to-face events have been canceled. We are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
As you may have heard, all Extension (including 4-H) events have been postponed, cancelled, or held virtually through June 30. This is in response to the COVID-19.
It is our priority to keep all 4-H members, volunteers and families in the community safe and healthy. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to.
We’ve got lots of virtual programming that will be coming out, and we are still planning the 4-H Fair. Be sure to check out the White County 4-H Facebook page for frequent updates.
For youth needing to order livestock tags, you will need to make an appointment. Please call 765-357-8029 or email shafer25@purdue.edu.
When you make an appointment, you will need to provide the following information: Name of 4-H member, premise ID, how many tags each member needs, and if you will need to borrow an ear tagger.
What is resiliency and what does it have to do with 4-H? Resiliency is the ability to overcome challenges in life, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Participating in a program such as 4-H builds resiliency in a normal year, and even more so in a year like this.
All 4-H members know how difficult it is to sell an animal that they’ve cared for months, how frustrating it can be to not be chosen for the Indiana State Fair in a building project, or seeing how their actions affect others through a service project.
However, through these difficult situations, and through learning by doing, members become stronger. This year, we’ve had to deal with cancelled meetings, trips, celebrations, and more.
One thing remains the same, though — the resilient spirit that 4-H members have. Learning valuable life skills is what 4-H is all about, and it’s how we grow leaders.
Some of our members have given back to their communities through sewing face masks for our frontline workers, others have been sending positive messages to friends and family. Resiliency grows here.
Hang in there, 4-H members, we will have our time to celebrate your resilience this summer.