Due to the coronavirus, all face-to-face events have been canceled. We are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
As you may have heard, all Extension (including 4-H) events have been postponed, cancelled, or held virtually through June 30. This is in response to the COVID-19.
It is our priority to keep all 4-H members, volunteers and families in the community safe and healthy. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to.
We’ve got lots of virtual programming that will be coming out, and we are still planning the 4-H Fair. Be sure to check out the White County 4-H Facebook page for frequent updates.
We have been getting some questions about whether restrictions are still in place now that the Governor has introduced the ‘Back on Track’ plan, and the answer is yes.
White County 4-H is a part of Purdue University, and Purdue University can implement restrictions that are stricter than the state. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to. We’ve got lots of virtual programming that will be coming out this summer. Be sure to check out the White County 4-H Facebook page for frequent updates.
For youth needing to order livestock tags, you will need to make an appointment. Please call 765-357-8029 or email shafer25@purdue.edu.
When you make an appointment, you will need to provide the following information: Name of 4-H member, premise ID, how many tags each member needs, and if you will need to borrow an ear tagger.
We are also taking appointments for those needing to pick up project manuals, poster boards and sleeves.
Congratulations, Class of 2020. Although we may not be able to celebrate like normal right now, we are proud of all of our White County graduating seniors. Good luck to all of you in your future endeavors, we look forward to seeing what you accomplish.
We have over 40 youth in the White County 4-H program graduating this year, and hope that you have enjoyed your years in the 4-H program. Your participation and leadership in the program is what makes it so great.
Please contact us with any questions, we are here to serve our 4-H community.