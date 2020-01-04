The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
January 2020
7 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
11 — Ag Association Training Day, 10 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
13 — West Point 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott.
14 — Horse & Pony at 4-H Building 7 p.m.
15 — Junior Leader meeting, 6:00 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
15 — 4-H Club Leader Recognition meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
16 — Extension annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Extension office closed.
29 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-20 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://in.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15.
4-H Camp counselors wanted. Youth in grades 9-12, please consider applying to be a 4-H camp counselor. Camp will be from June 3-5 at Camp Tecumseh. Applications are due on Jan. 10 and are to be submitted on 4-H Online. For more information, visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35565.
Applications for 2020 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35569 for more information and details on how to submit your application.
Last year, more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply.
Spotlight on 4-H
The woodworking project could be a way for 4-H members to make some great hand-made Christmas presents, although I figure that most members like to show off their work by keeping their awesome projects.
Participants in this project can exhibit a piece they have made or a poster that has been covered in their manual. This project is split up into four levels, with each one requiring participants to demonstrate at least techniques corresponding to their level, which are outlined in the Indiana 4-H Woodworking Tools, Techniques and Skills Chart.
A few examples of skills that are seen in this project include use of a band saw, scroll saw, dovetail joints, screws, varnishing, bevels and much more.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.