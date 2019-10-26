The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
October
30 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
November
4 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
5 — 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
6 — Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
11 — Veterans’ Day — Extension Office Closed
12 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
13 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate, Wolcott
14 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
20 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office Closed
Updates
The Purdue Extension Office of White County would like to invite the community to the annual White County Extension Advisory Council meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board. The event will Nov. 12 at the White County 4-H Building. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Extension staff will also be presenting highlights from programming activity from the past year. There will also be a keynote speaker, Angie Abbott, assistant dean, of Health and Human Sciences, program leader, HHS and associate director of Purdue Extension. She will be speaking about the opiate crisis in Indiana.
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-2020 year, we encourage you to attend our upcoming enrollment night at the 4-H Building in Reynolds (located at the fairgrounds). The event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 14. There will be many project examples, club leaders and members, live animals and hands-on STEM activities for youth to participate in.
Spotlight on 4-H
Roses are red, violets are blue, the floriculture project is perfect for you. 4-H members can explore the wonderful world of plants and flowers through this project.
Flowers displayed can be from your own garden, purchased, or made from silk/artificial materials. Projects can be a flower arrangement, terrarium, or even a house plant or dried herb product.
If youth are interested in learning about floriculture, but choose not to exhibit an arrangement, they can instead choose to make a poster or notebook about various topics such as explore and explain seed germination, describe how you planned or designed your garden, describe an experiment you did, and explore and explain how to start a business related to the floral industry. Posters should “tell a story” to the audience.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.