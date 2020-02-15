The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
February 2020
17 — President’s Day, Extension Office closed.
18 — 4-H Coding Workshop, 4:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
18 — Dog Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds (no dogs).
20 — Shooting Sports Call Out, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
22 — Liberty Township 4-H Club Soup Supper fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., Buffalo Firehouse.
22 — Prairie Township 4-H Club Bake Sale, Frontier High School, Time TBD.
25 — 4-H Robotics Workshop, 4:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
24 — Union Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monticello-Union Township Public Library, Monticello.
24 — Liberty Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo.
25 — Rabbit 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
25 — Dog Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds (no dogs).
26 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
29 — 4-H Beef and Dairy Beef Weigh-In, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds.
Updates
There are several great trips and experiences available to White County 4-H members in 2020. For some of these trips, the trip fee may be sponsored in part by the White County Agricultural Association and the White County 4-H Booster Club.
To be eligible for a possible sponsorship, White County 4-H members need to complete the White County 4-H Trips Application and return it to the White County Extension Office by 4 p.m. EST March 2.
The White County 4-H Trips Application can be found on the White County Extension webpage (https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35773 in the newsletter) or by contacting the White County Extension Office.
Members may apply for trips after this deadline, but will not be eligible for any sponsorship and must meet the deadlines for each specific trip.
More information about these trips can be found in the 2020 White County 4-H Handbook and on the Indiana 4-H webpage.
###
The Swine Committee is hosting a workshop focused on swine nutrition and husbandry on Saturday, March 14 from 9-11 a.m. at the 4-H Fairgrounds.
As the rules have changed or are being more strongly enforced, the White County Swine Committee is holding a workshop along with special guests to help the younger exhibitors be more aware and learn more through the swine project.
Dennis Wilbur, Show Rite Feed, will be in attendance to discuss how to feed your hog to get it to market weight by show day.
Amy Woods, a veterinarian from Rensselaer, will be there to discuss how to care for your hog and proper handle techniques.
The National Swine Registry would like to discuss some issues facing the swine industry as a whole. While this is geared towards first- through third-year members, all swine exhibitors are welcome to join us on March 14, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. to learn more about the rule changes, the project, and the industry. We look forward to a great educational opportunity.
Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/2t8Eyl8.