Thanks for attending the 2019 White County Fair. We had a successful fair this year. Thanks to all of our volunteers, donors, 4-H members, and families for all of your support this year. None of this would be possible without you.
What’s next for the 4-H program? The Indiana State Fair. White County will be well represented at the Indiana State Fair, now through Aug. 18. From livestock shows to photography, and everything in between, try to spot projects from White County that will be down at the State Fair.
4-H Building Exhibits will be in the Exhibit Building, Centennial Building, or the Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building.
The theme for this year’s State Fair is “Heroes in the Heartland,” which pays tribute to the heroism of everyday Hoosiers such as farmers, first responders, teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, and armed forces members.
Once you’ve recovered from the State Fair, it’s time to begin thinking about 4-H enrollment for the 2019-2020 year. Enrollment opens Oct. 1, and runs through Jan. 15.
Many people are working to bring some new and fun learning opportunities to our 4-H members this fall. More details to come.
In the meantime, be sure to like the Purdue Extension- White County Facebook page, and follow us on Instagram (whitecounty4hofficial).
Contact Miranda Furrer (furrer@purdue.edu) with any 4-H-related questions.