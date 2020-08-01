Thank you to everyone who made the 2020 White County 4-H Fair possible. We are so proud of the way our 4-H members handled themselves during our limited fair.
Our livestock shows were great, our building projects were creative, and our volunteers were rock stars. We would not have been able to make this happen without the support of our White County Ag Association, our livestock committees, and our volunteers.
This was a total team effort, and we should all be very proud. Thanks also to our White County community for being supportive of our closed fair.
Thank you to our local media who did a great job covering our events. I would encourage you to checkout their Facebook Pages for photos.
Most of all, I want to thank our 4-H members and their families. The reason we do what we do is for the youth. The 4-H Fair is a time to reflect on the lessons learned over the year and to showcase our accomplishments.
Stay tuned for more information on the 2020-2021 4-H Year, which begins Oct. 1. It’s never too early to start thinking about enrollment.