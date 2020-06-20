Due to the coronavirus, we are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
In 2020, the White County 4-H Fair would be held in-person, in a limited fashion. Livestock shows will be show and go, no animals will stay overnight.
The fair will be closed to the public, and there will be limited numbers of people in the livestock arenas.
While the fair will look different, we are excited to provide the opportunity for our youth to showcase their projects. We hope to have the fair schedule out very soon.
For youth needing to order livestock tags, you will need to make an appointment. Please call 765-357-8029 or email shafer25@purdue.edu.
When you make an appointment, you will need to provide the following information: name of 4-H member, premise ID, how many tags each member needs, and if you will need to borrow an ear tagger.
We are also taking appointments for those needing to pick up project manuals, poster boards and sleeves.
Please don’t forget to get your animals entered into 4-H Online before July 1. Refer to the White County 4-H Handbook to make sure you’ve got the correct ID tags, and what is required.
New for this year: Sheep and goats going to the state fair will need to submit a DNA sample and have an RFID tag.