The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:

February 2020

29 — 4-H Beef and Dairy Beef Weigh-In, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds.

March 2020

3 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

4 — Ag Association, 7 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds

7 — 4-H Beef & Dairy weigh-in SNOW DATE, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds

9 — Honey Creek 4-H club tip night fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Pizza Hut, Monticello

9 — West Point 4-H club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott

9 — Prairie Twp. 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Frontier Elementary Cafeteria

10 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds

10 — Union Township Club Tip Night, Rugie’s Dugout

11 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate School, Wolcott

10 — Horse and Pony at 4-H Building 7pm

12 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds

14 — Leaf Clean-up Day, 8 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds

14 — 4-H Swine Workshop, 9 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

14 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 9 a.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds

17 — Making Strides 4-H Club, 6:30 p.m., Idaville Fire Department

18 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Open House, 6-8 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

30—  Liberty Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo

Updates

The White County 4-H Trips Application can be found on the White County Extension webpage (https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35773) or by contacting the White County Extension Office. Applications are due March  at 4 p.m.

The Swine Committee is hosting a workshop focused on swine nutrition and husbandry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at the 4-H Fairgrounds. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/2t8Eyl8.

Confused about how 4-H works? Not to worry. Check out our 2020 4-H Family Guide at https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36115. This helpful guide provides some important information about the Indiana 4-H program, and White County 4-H. There is enrollment information, project list, White County 4-H Club list, and FAQs.

Interested in learning more about swine? Check out Junior Pork Day. This one-day workshop at Purdue University provides youth, parents, and leaders with current information and hands-on learning to spark their interest in the swine industry. This fun-filled educational event encourages youth to further their education and helps them apply the information they learn to their swine projects. Junior Pork Day will be Saturday, March 7, at the Land O’ Lakes, Inc. Center Lobby (New Animal Sciences Meats Lab). Registration begins at 8:30 am.