The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
February 2020
29 — 4-H Beef and Dairy Beef Weigh-In, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds.
March 2020
3 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
4 — Ag Association, 7 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds
7 — 4-H Beef & Dairy weigh-in SNOW DATE, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds
9 — Honey Creek 4-H club tip night fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Pizza Hut, Monticello
9 — West Point 4-H club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott
9 — Prairie Twp. 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Frontier Elementary Cafeteria
10 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds
10 — Union Township Club Tip Night, Rugie’s Dugout
11 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate School, Wolcott
10 — Horse and Pony at 4-H Building 7pm
12 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
14 — Leaf Clean-up Day, 8 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds
14 — 4-H Swine Workshop, 9 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
14 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 9 a.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds
17 — Making Strides 4-H Club, 6:30 p.m., Idaville Fire Department
18 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Open House, 6-8 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
30— Liberty Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
Updates
The White County 4-H Trips Application can be found on the White County Extension webpage (https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35773) or by contacting the White County Extension Office. Applications are due March at 4 p.m.
The Swine Committee is hosting a workshop focused on swine nutrition and husbandry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at the 4-H Fairgrounds. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/2t8Eyl8.
Confused about how 4-H works? Not to worry. Check out our 2020 4-H Family Guide at https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36115. This helpful guide provides some important information about the Indiana 4-H program, and White County 4-H. There is enrollment information, project list, White County 4-H Club list, and FAQs.
Interested in learning more about swine? Check out Junior Pork Day. This one-day workshop at Purdue University provides youth, parents, and leaders with current information and hands-on learning to spark their interest in the swine industry. This fun-filled educational event encourages youth to further their education and helps them apply the information they learn to their swine projects. Junior Pork Day will be Saturday, March 7, at the Land O’ Lakes, Inc. Center Lobby (New Animal Sciences Meats Lab). Registration begins at 8:30 am.