Due to the coronavirus, all face-to-face events have been canceled. We are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
As you may have heard, all Extension (including 4-H) events have been postponed, cancelled, or held virtually through June 30. This is in response to the COVID-19.
It is our priority to keep all 4-H members, volunteers and families in the community safe and healthy. While I understand this is disappointing, we have a lot to look forward to.
We’ve got lots of virtual programming that will be coming out, and we are still planning the 4-H Fair. Be sure to check out the White County 4-H Facebook page for frequent updates.
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Week. The 4-H program would not exist with our volunteers, and a week isn’t nearly enough time to thank them.
4-H volunteers help out in a multitude of ways. They lead clubs, teach skills, judge projects, plan events, serve on committees, help at the fair, mentor and much more.
Above all, they are invested in the development of our youth. Adult volunteers help our youth develop life skills, set goals, discover new interests, and inspire generosity.
To all of our 4-H volunteers — THANK YOU. None of this would be possible without your help.
Happy National Volunteer Week.