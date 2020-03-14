The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
March 2020
14 — Leaf Clean-up Day, 8 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds
14 — 4-H Swine Workshop, 9 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
14 — 4-H Shooting Sports Safety Training, 9 a.m., 4-H Building (North End), Reynolds
16 — Monon Township 4-H Club, 6:30 pm, Monon Civic Center, Monon
16 — 4-H Poultry Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
17 — Making Strides 4-H Club, 6:30 p.m., Idaville Fire Department
17 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Arena, Reynolds
18 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Open House, 6-8 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
24 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 pm, 4-H Arena, Reynolds
30— Liberty Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
31 — Dog Club, Obedience Practice, 6:30 pm, 4-H Arena, Reynolds
Updates
Did you miss the Oct. 1, 2019–Jan. 15, 2020, 4-H enrollment window? Don’t worry, you can still join White County 4-H. It’s not too late. While the official enrollment window ended Jan. 15, youth can still join White County 4-H until May 15 and still be eligible to exhibit at the 2020 White County 4-H Fair. To enroll, visit https://in.4honline.com and sign up, or visit us at the White County Extension Office and we can assist you.
Additional information can be found on the White County Extension webpage.
Please note that while youth may enroll in White County 4-H until May 15, some projects may have earlier deadlines that must be met. We hope you will join us for all of the fun and excitement that 4-H has to offer.
Confused about how 4-H works? Not to worry. Check out our 2020 4-H Family Guide at https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36115. This helpful guide provides some important information about the Indiana 4-H program and White County 4-H. There is enrollment information, project list, White County 4-H Club list and FAQs.