The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
February 2020
22 — Liberty Township 4-H club soup supper fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., Buffalo Firehouse.
22 — Prairie Township 4-H club bake sale, Frontier High School, Time TBD.
24 — Union Township 4-H club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Union Twp. Public Library, Monticello
24 — Liberty Township 4-H club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
25 — 4-H robotics workshop, 4:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
25 — Rabbit 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
25 — Dog Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds (no dogs).
26 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
29 — 4-H Beef and Dairy Beef Weigh-In, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds.
March 2020
3 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
4 — Ag Association, 7 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds
7 — 4-H Beef & Dairy weigh-in SNOW DATE, 9 a.m., 4-H Fairgrounds, Reynolds
9 — Honey Creek 4-H club tip night fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Pizza Hut, Monticello
9 — West Point 4-H club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott
Updates
Beef weigh-in day will be 8-10 a.m. Feb. 29. Information was mailed to all 4-H Beef and Dairy Beef project members. This is a requirement to be eligible to show at the 2020 White County Fair. If you need more information, please contact the Extension Office.
The White County 4-H Trips Application can be found on the White County Extension webpage (https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35773) or by contacting the White County Extension Office. Applications are due at 4 p.m. March 2.
The Swine Committee is hosting a workshop focused on swine nutrition and husbandry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at the 4-H Fairgrounds. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/2t8Eyl8.
Confused about how 4-H works? Not to worry. Check out our 2020 4-H Family Guide at https://extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36115. This helpful guide provides some important information about the Indiana 4-H program, and White County 4-H. There is enrollment information, project list, White County 4-H Club list and FAQs.