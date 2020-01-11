The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
January 2020
13 — West Point 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott.
14 — Horse & Pony at 4-H Building 7 p.m.
15 — Junior Leader meeting, 6:00 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
15 — 4-H Club Leader Recognition meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
16 — Extension annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Extension office closed.
27 — Liberty Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo.
28 — Rabbit 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
29 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-20 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://in.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15.
4-H Camp counselors wanted. Youth in grades 9-12, please consider applying to be a 4-H camp counselor. Camp will be from June 3-5 at Camp Tecumseh. Applications are due on Jan. 10 and are to be submitted on 4-H Online. For more information, visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35565.
Applications for 2020 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35569 for more information and details on how to submit your application.
Last year, more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply.
Why 4-H?
Why should you enroll your child in 4-H? Endless opportunities to grow.
In 4-H, we grow leaders by allowing them to learn by doing. Youth complete projects in many different interest areas such as science, health, agriculture and civic engagement. Youth are guided by adult mentors and are encouraged to take leadership roles.
One size does not fit all youth in the 4-H program, and that’s what makes it so great. There is something for everyone.
From the traditional agriculture projects like livestock, crops, and tractor driving to new initiatives focused on computer science/robotics, social and emotional well-being, and community action, 4-H has a variety of areas that encourage youth to get involved.
Not only does 4-H help youth develop their communication, leadership and life skills, there are opportunities to participate in trips with youth from across Indiana and the country, earn scholarships to help with increasing costs of college, and meet new (potentially lifelong) friends.
If these aren’t enough reasons, ask your friends and neighbors if they were in 4-H. Chances are, they may have been.
With 6 million youth enrolled nationally and a strong alumni base of more than 10 million, the power of the 4-H program is undeniable.
If you would like to learn more about the White County 4-H program, contact me at the Extension Office (219-984-5115) or by email (furrer@purdue.edu). Happy Enrollment!